Foo Fighters share new track ‘The Teacher’ alongside short film









Foo Fighters have continued to tease their new album But Here We Are with their new track ‘The Teacher’, which arrives alongside a short film directed by Tony Oursler.

The ten-minute track is the longest song ever to be released by the band and slowly builds before descending into a majestic slice of rock ‘n’ roll theatre. Across the ten minutes, ‘The Teacher’ takes the listener on a frantic journey which is enhanced by Oursler’s visuals. But Here We Are arrives on June 2nd through Columbia Records.

But Here We Are was previously described in a press release as “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year… a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

The album is the band’s first following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, and also since the death of Dave Grohl’s mother, Virginia, who was a teacher. On ‘The Teacher’, Grohl approaches the topic of grief and sings, “You showed me how to need, But never showed me how to say goodbye, You showed me how to grieve, But never showed me how to say goodbye, Every page turns, It’s a lesson learned in time, You showed me how to need, But never showed me how to say goodbye.”

The Foo’s recently announced Josh Freese as Hawkins’ replacement. He began his career in the late 1980s California punk rock scene, officially joining the Vandals as a full-time member in 1989. He then joined Suicidal Tendencies in 1992 and subsequently joined Guns N’ Roses from 1997 to 1999. Freese was a founding member of A Perfect Circle, which he joined in 2000.

Watch the video for ‘The Teacher’ below.