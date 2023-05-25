Foo Fighters share new song ‘Show Me How’









American hard rockers Foo Fighters have shared the latest preview of their upcoming eleventh studio album, But Here We Are, with the new single ‘Show Me How’.

The new track comes on the heels of the band’s first official concert without longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away back in 2022. The Foo Fighters played their first show with new drummer Josh Freese in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night.

‘Show Me How’ features Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet on vocals. Grohl’s oldest daughter also made an appearance at the band’s Gilford tour opener, singing the Medicine at Midnight track ‘Shame Shame’.

The Foos gave official live debuts to four songs from But Here We Are at their first show back, including lead single ‘Rescued’, ‘Under You’, ‘Nothing At All’, and the album’s title track. The first three tracks had previously been previewed during the band’s recent live stream ‘Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts’.

‘Show Me How’ was not played at either performance. Grohl also performed a solo acoustic version of ‘Cold Day In The Sun’ at the Gilford show, a Taylor Hawkins composition originally featured on the 2005 album In Your Honour.

Check out the visualiser for ‘Show Me How’ down below. But Here We Are is set for a June 2nd release.