Foo Fighters preview new song from ‘But Here We Are’









American hard rockers Foo Fighters have previewed a new track from their upcoming album, But Here We Are.

The new album will be the band’s 11th overall and first since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in March of 2022. Foo Fighters had already released one single from the album, ‘Rescued’, earlier this year.

Although lead singer Dave Grohl has yet to confirm any direct allusions to Hawkins’ death in the band’s new material, lyrics like “I woke up and walked a million miles today / I’ve been looking up and down for you / All this time it still feels like yesterday / That I walked a million miles with you” seem to be a nod toward his fallen bandmate.

The Foo Fighters have called the new album “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year… a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

“But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” the band’s press release said.

The newest Foo Fighters single will be released on May 17th. But Here We Are is set for a June 2nd release.