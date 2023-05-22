Foo Fighters premiere new song ‘Nothing At All’









During the live stream, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, the band premiered their new song ‘Nothing At All’ which appears on their forthcoming album But Here We Are.

The performance was recorded at the band’s 606 studios in Northridge, California, and saw them unveil songs from their upcoming LP for the first time. In addition to debuting new songs live for the first time, Foo Fighters also shared exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the recording process of But Here We Are.

In total, the Foo’s played eight songs, including classic tracks ‘Monkey Wrench’ and ‘All My Life’ as well as their recent singles from But Here We Are plus ‘Nothing At All’. Most notably, the rock group officially confirmed Josh Freese was replacing the late Taylor Hawkins in the band. Frese previously played with Foo Fighters at tribute concerts for Hawkins last year.

Freese began his career in the late 1980s California punk rock scene, officially joining the Vandals as a full-time member in 1989. He then joined Suicidal Tendencies in 1992 and subsequently joined Guns N’ Roses from 1997 to 1999. Freese was a founding member of A Perfect Circle, which he joined in 2000.

Additionally, albums that have featured Freese’s drumming include Evanescence’s Fallen, Michael Bublé’s Crazy Love, and New Radicals’ Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too. He has toured with The Replacements, Nine Inch Nails, 311, Weezer, and Sublime with Rome, among many more. Other artists that have employed Freese include Ween, Queens of the Stone Age, Daughtry, Paramore, and Bruce Springsteen.

But Here We Are was previously described in a press release as “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year… a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

Listen to ‘Nothing At All’ below.