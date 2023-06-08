Foo Fighters overtake Noel Gallagher in album chart battle









After their releases on June 2nd, rock legends Foo Fighters and Noel Gallagher have been neck-and-neck in the UK album charts as they fight for the top spot. After Gallagher’s initial lead on the charts, the sales have moved in favour of Dave Grohl’s band who are now in pole position.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds were 200 units ahead of the Foo’s, but the roles have now reversed. According to the Official Charts Company, Foo Fighters have surpassed Gallagher’s Council Skies by over 500 units, at the time of writing.

In a four-star review of Council Skies, Far Out wrote: “Gallagher’s latest and most reflective journey was not made in vain. Council Skies is a considered and consummate follow-up to the more psychedelic and adventurous Who Built The Moon? “

Adding: “This new record is by no means a work of innovative genius, nor was it intended to be. Gallagher has brought his fans back to the start with a well-structured, well-produced and well-sung discographic entry.”

But Here We Are by Foo Fighters was also awarded four stars by Far Out, with the review stating: “While it’s hard to call But Here We Are a classic Foo Fighters record, it’s definitely a record that should garner respect later as the band comb through their back pages to celebrate their own story of survival. It might hurt to be dealt this kind of blow, but it takes the strong to get back up, and Foo Fighters have come out on the other side stronger for it.”

Outside of the chart battle, both Foo Fighters and Noel have been making the rounds on the road, with Noel currently touring in the US with the band Garbage. Foo Fighters are also playing their first shows since Hawkins’s passing, with session drummer Josh Freese filling in behind the drums.