Foo Fighters launch new merch to celebrate ‘Studio 666’ film









Foo Fighters have announced the launch of a new merchandise line in celebration of their upcoming film, Studio 666.

The forthcoming movie, directed by BJ McDonnell, has been categorised as a “horror-comedy” that follows Dave Grohl and the band as they move into an eerie mansion in Encino, California that is “steeped in grisly rock and roll history,” to record a new album.

After the group arrive, Grohl “finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.

To accompany the release, Foo Fighters have announced an exclusive merch line that will include a selection of t-shirts and accessories, such as mugs, blankets and badges, all of which feature the signature artwork from the film. The items can be seen and purchased at the official Foo Fighters website.

Studio 666 is set for its release in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on February 25th via Sony Pictures UK.

In other Foo Fighters news, the group have announced an extension to their upcoming tour of North America. They have added ten new dates which are set to take place this September and October.

The tour will support the group’s 2021 album Medicine at Midnight and is now including additional stops in Canada, including Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver. Two new US dates have also been added, in Sioux Falls and Bend, Oregon.

Tickets for the new dates will go up on sale on Friday, February 18th, at 10am local time for each city here.

Last week, Foo Fighters performed a set for the Superbowl after-show. The ten-song set was streamed on Facebook Live and on Amazon Venues for users of virtual reality headsets.

Watch the group discuss Studio 666 in a recent interview below.