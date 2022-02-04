Dave Grohl once revealed his biggest fear









Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl is not afraid of many things. After all, he’s performed on stage with a broken leg, and the singer’s barrier to pain is mightily impressive. However, there is one thing that makes the musician wince like no other.

Grohl’s biggest fear isn’t anything particularly obscure and, instead, is to do with claustrophobia — specifically elevators. The former Nirvana drummer is an artist that has constantly continued moving forward throughout his career, and the thought of being stuck in the place for too long has always frightened him both literally and figuratively.

His agitation towards elevators is quite common, and a recent study estimated around 4% of people also have this elevator-based phobia. Most of us get in lifts every day, and the chances of things going wrong are minuscule, but that doesn’t mean that Grohl isn’t beside him with anxiety whenever he’s forced to use one.

If the option is there, the Foo’s singer is taking the stairs, however, sometimes needs must, and he’s left with no choice but to take the lift instead. On one occasion, while on tour in New Zealand, his worst nightmare came true when he found himself stuck in a lift and forced to deal with the hellish experience.

“I’m not a claustrophobic type, but for whatever reason, there’s something about being stuck in an elevator,” he told the BBC. “Once in New Zealand, I did get stuck in an elevator. We were staying in this hotel, I was on like the 40th floor. I packed all my bags and I was rolling them into the elevator, the record company had given me this bottle of wine that had a Foo Fighters label on it or something like that. I got out of the elevator, I hit ‘down,’ the elevator went down about three floors and just stopped.”

Grohl continued: “And I’m like, ‘Geez, open up!’ I kept hitting ‘lobby, lobby, lobby,’ and nothing’s happening. Then I’m hitting ‘door open, door open, door open’ – nothing’s happening. I’m flipping out, so I hit the little telephone button and they’re like front desk. I said, ‘Hey, I’m stuck in your elevator on like the 38th floor.’

“And they’re like, ‘We’re so sorry, we’ll have someone up there right away,’ and I immediately started to panic. I looked at this bottle of wine, it had a screw top on it, and I ripped this bottle – it was 11 o’clock in the morning – I ripped this bottle of wine open and just downed half the bottle. And as I’m guzzling the wine, the elevator starts moving.”

Undoubtedly, eyebrows were raised from those sitting in the hotel lobby as a distressed-looking Dave Grohl emerged from an elevator with a half-empty bottle of wine in the morning, and the singer’s frazzled face would likely have been worthy of hanging in the Louvre.

