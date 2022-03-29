Foo Fighters ‘Greatest Hits’ re-enters UK top five following Taylor Hawkins’ death









The Foo Fighters Greatest Hits compilation album has re-entered the top five in the UK albums chart following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins sadly passed away last Friday (March 25th), aged 50. Foo Fighters took to social media to confirm the news, stating that they were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss” of their bandmate.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they continued. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Since the announcement, tributes have been pouring in from around the world from countless stars of the music and entertainment communities. Acts including Elton John, Liam Gallagher and Coldplay have also dedicated recent performances to the late drummer.

The Official Charts Company has now reported that the increased sales and streaming figures of Foo Fighters’ greatest hits have led to the group’s 2009 Greatest Hits compilation album re-entering the UK top five. The album is currently sitting at number four following yesterday’s update (March 28th), which is incidentally the position it peaked at upon its initial release.

The 2009 compilation was released between the band’s studio LPs Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007) and Wasting Light (2011). According to the Official Charts Company’s latest update, Foo Fighters’ live album Skin and Bones (2006) has also re-entered the top 40 at number 36.

In the UK singles charts, Foo Fighters’ 1997 classic ‘Everlong’ is at number 58 while ‘The Pretender’ (2007) and ‘Best Of You’ (2005) have re-entered the run-down at 95 and 100 respectively.

The Seattle group’s most recent studio album, 2021’s Medicine At Midnight, gave them their fifth UK number one album shortly following its release last year.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, just hours before Foo Fighters were due onstage to headline a festival in the city as part of a South American tour. A cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Health officials carried out a preliminary toxicology report over the weekend. It found that multiple drugs, including opiates, antidepressants and marijuana, were found in Hawkins’ system at the time of his death.

It was revealed that the emergency services had been contacted after the patient had complained of chest pains. When they arrived, they attempted to resuscitate Hawkins but were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead at the scene.