Foo Fighters' horror film ‘ Studio 666’ arrives in UK cinemas next month









Foo Fighters fans, you’re in luck. The band’s much-anticipated feature-length film Studio 666 is coming to cinemas in the UK and Ireland next month. The BJ McDonnell directed “horror-comedy” movie will follow frontman Dave Grohl and the band as they attempt to record their new album in a haunted mansion in Encino, California; one “steeped in grisly rock and roll history”.

On arrival, former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl “finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”. A short clip from the upcoming movie was released back in December, while the first official trailer arrived earlier this month.

Yesterday, on January 27th, it was confirmed that Studio 666 will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on February 25th via Sony Pictures UK. Describing the forthcoming horror flick, Grohl said: “Yep…we actually went and made a big, loud, bloody horror movie. Because…why the hell not?”.

He continued: “After keeping Studio 666 our dirty little secret for years, we’re so fucking excited to bring it to you guys for a full-on theatrical release. This thing was MEANT for the big screen. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it”.

The director, BJ McDonnell, has described the film as a “perfect combination of all things I love,” he said, before adding: “Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture”. McDonnell then added that the movie is a homage to band films of the 1960s and ’70s: “I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘Band’ movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles Help!, The Monkees: Head, or KISS Meets The Phantom Of The Park.”

McDonnell is clearly as excited as we are, going on to add: “Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

Check out the trailer for Studio 666 below.

I told you it was haunted. 🤘 #Studio666Movie starring the @FooFighters Exclusively At Cinemas February 25. pic.twitter.com/uTCP32twlC — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) January 27, 2022