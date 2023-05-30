Foo Fighters cover Puddle of Mudd song ‘Blurry’









In the week leading up to the release of the album But Here We Are, Foo Fighters are back playing their first major shows and treated fans to a cover of the Puddle of Mudd song ‘Blurry’.

During their headline performance at the Sonic Temple Festival, in between bits and pieces of tracks like ‘March of the Pigs’ by Nine Inch Nails, frontman Dave Grohl launched the band into a version of ‘Blurry’ by Puddle of Mudd. The 1990s group had been known for their post-grunge sound with hits like ‘She Hates Me’ and had also recently gone viral for Wes Scantlin’s rendition of Nirvana’s ‘About A Girl’ on SiriusXM.

Until joining Foo Fighters, their new addition Josh Freese had been known as a session drummer and had worked with Puddle of Mudd for a short time after their inception. Among other acts that Freese has drummed for have been Paramore, Weezer, and Devo.

Freese’s inclusion behind the kit comes after the tragic loss of Taylor Hawkins in 2022. Hawkins had been drumming with the group promoting the album Medicine At Midnight before dying a few hours before a show of an apparent drug overdose.

Among other tributes from fellow musicians, Freese was on-hand at the massive tribute show put on by the band, where he took over for Hawkins on some of their best material. Alongside Freese during the tribute shows was other legendary musicians like Wolfgang Van Halen, Kesha, and Justin Hawkins of The Darkness.

Following a year without their drummer, Foo Fighters are gearing to release But Here We Are, which stands as a tribute to Hawkins’s memory. Grohl also lost his mother during the recording of the album, whom the album is also dedicated to in the liner notes.

The rock medley is sure to continue as the band make their way out on the road on their first tour with Freese. But Here We Are is set for release on June 2nd.

Watch the moment below.