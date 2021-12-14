Foo Fighters forced to cancel Abu Dhabi show after band member rushed to hospital









Foo Fighters have announced that their scheduled concert at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will not be taking place this Sunday after one of the band members was rushed to hospital from Chicago airport on Thursday.

While it is still unclear which of the Foo Fighters has been hospitalised, we do know that the band were on route to perform at the United Arab Emirates for the closing night of the Yasalam After-Race Concert series. Concert Promoter John Lickrish received news of the emergency at 2.30 UAE time on Friday.

According to Lickrish, everything seemed to be going according to plan. The band were flown by private plane from Los Angeles to Chicago airport, from where they would take an Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi.

When Lickrish received the phone call from Foo Fighters’ management, he assumed that it was to confirm they had boarded the plane Etihad Airways flight. That turned out not to be the case. “It was the band’s management telling me that once the plane landed a member of the band had to be rushed to a hospital in Chicago,” he recalled.

On receiving the news, Lickrish fended off the temptation to have a meltdown. After checking if the hospitalised person was OK, “the situation really hit me because the advance team from the Foo Fighters were already here in Abu Dhabi. The show was being set up, even the band’s gear had arrived”.

Flash Entertainment was subsequently forced to announce that Foo Fighters would not be making an appearance: “The band apologises for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events,” a statement read.

Foo Fighters are yet to release details of the incident. Following the no-show, Lackrish was forced to find a replacement act, which resulted in a double bill of Martin Garrix and DJ Snake.