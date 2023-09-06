Watch Foo Fighters and Billy Idol cover Sex Pistols’ ‘Pretty Vacant’









Billy Idol joined Foo Fighters for a live rendition of the Sex Pistols’ iconic track ‘Pretty Vacant’ during the American band’s headlining performance at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival on Sunday night.

Idol and Foo Fighters previously linked up on stage at the 2018 Welcome to Rockville festival, where they covered John Lennon’s 1971 classic ‘Gimme Some Truth’.

Elsewhere on Foo Fighters’ 2023 tour, frontman Dave Grohl has invited Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, and Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane, to the stage as special guests.

Back in June, Foo Fighters performed a set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage while Idol fronted Generation Sex, a band combining Generation X and Sex Pistols. Joining the punk icon on stage were Steve Jones, Tony James and Paul Cook.

Foo Fighters still have several festivals remaining on their busy schedule, with performances at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Riot Fest in Chicago, and Austin City Limits in Austin coming up soon.

Looking ahead to next year, the band has laid out plans for a more extensive world tour across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe.

Meanwhile, Idol is set to take on a run of headlining shows along the East Coast of America before heading to Las Vegas in October for a short residency.

Watch fan-captured footage of Billy Idol and Foo Fighhters’ Sex Pistols cover below.