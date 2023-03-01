Fontaines DC share an inspired cover of Nick Drake’s ‘Cello Song’









Fontaines DC - ''Cello Song' 4

Irish rockers Fontaines DC have shared a reimagined cover of Nick Drake’s debut album cut “Cello Song’. The inspired rock rehash is set to feature on an upcoming covers compilation album titled The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake. The full album will arrive on July 7th via Chrysalis.

Fontaines DC’s cover will appear on The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake alongside contributions from Feist, Liz Phair, Let’s Eat Grandma, Philip Selway of Radiohead, Skullcrusher, Gia Margaret, Christian Lee Hutson, and many more. The compilation was coordinated by Chrysalis CEO Jeremy Lascelles and Nick Drake Estate manager Cally Callomon.

Discussing the inspiration behind the project in press materials, Lascelles said: “Cally and I embarked on this venture with one simple brief to each of the artists – that they ignore the original recording of Nick’s, and reinvent the song in their own unique style. It was really humbling to hear so many similar responses, with everyone saying how important Nick’s music was to them, and how much they wanted to be part of this project. As the results came in one by one, we were thrilled by the brilliance and invention that each artist had shown. They had done exactly what we hoped for – they had made the song their own.”

Meanwhile, Callomon added: “Nick Drake was not that concerned with promoting himself as an artist, but I think he would have been overjoyed to hear his art revisited and newly promoted by so many vibrant and talented artists. Jeremy and I also felt it crucial that the album should flow, as a cohesive listening experience, as opposed to a gallery of separate exhibits. Whether we have succeeded in these two ambitions, only the listener can tell. We are honoured and so grateful to all our friends, old and new, who took part in the making of this beautiful set.”

Drake’s original ‘Cello Song’ appeared on his debut album of 1969, Five Leaves Left. The highly influential folk artist sadly passed away in 1974, and while he never achieved fame in life, his three studio albums are now revered among the all-time greats of the genre. ‘Cello Song’ remains one of his most cherished flavours.

Drake’s ‘Cello Song’ is a delicate number that soars like a leaf in the wind as Drake offers gentle vocals and fingerstyle guitar lines. Periodically, a cello can be heard rising to the same humming incantation heard in Drake’s lyrics.

Fontaines DC have given due respect to the original in not attempting to mimic it. Instead, they have honoured it by embalming Drake’s idea with their DNA. The cover begins with a comparatively chaotic rock-out that bears very little resemblance to the original, but as the wave of chaos abates, the familiar cello line is folded in. Eventually, the instrumentals vanish, and Grian Chatten is left in solitude to offer his vocals to Drake’s lyrics with his distinctive Irish accent. Gently, acoustic guitar lines are brought in as a throwback to the dreamlike wonder of the original before the heavier intro instrumentals are reintroduced for the outro.

Hear the new single and see the full tracklist for The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake below.

The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake:

The Wandering Hearts: ‘Voice From a Mountain’ Fontaines D.C.: “Cello Song’ Camille: ‘Hazey Jane II’ Mike Lindsay / Guy Garvey: ‘Saturday Sun’ Bombay Bicycle Club / The Staves: ‘Road’ Let’s Eat Grandma: ‘From the Morning’ David Gray: ‘Place to Be’ John Parish / Aldous Harding: ‘Three Hours’ Stick in the Wheel: ‘Parasite’ Ben Harper: ‘Time Has Told Me’ Emeli Sandé: ‘One of These Things First’ Karine Polwart / Kris Drever: ‘Northern Sky’ Craig Armstrong: ‘Black Eyed Dog’ (ft. Self Esteem)

Bombay Bicycle Club / The Staves: ‘Road’ Nadia Reid: ‘Poor Boy’ Christian Lee Hutson: ‘Which Will’ (ft. Elanor Moss) Skullcrusher / Gia Margaret: ‘Harvest Breed’ Katherine Priddy: ‘I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind’ Aurora: ‘Pink Moon’ Joe Henry / Meshell Ndegeocello: ‘Time of No Reply’ Famous Blue Cable: ‘River Man’ (ft. Feist) Liz Phair: ‘Free Ride’ Philip Selway: ‘Fly’ John Grant: ‘Day Is Done’ The Wandering Hearts: ‘Voice From a Mountain’