Fontaines D.C. announce London show as part of BRITs Week









The group of indie/post-punk Dubliners, Fontaines D.C, have made a stir in the past few weeks with the announcement of their latest album Skinty Fia, which is due for release in April. With this, the band also dropped their brand new single ‘Jackie Down the Line’, a must-listen for any alt-rock fan with its mutant Irish twist on a grunge meets UK post-punk style.

Following this excitement, the Grian Chatten and the boys have announced the date for an intimate London gig headlining The Dome in Tufnell Park as part of the three week run of live performances for the 2022 Brit Awards. Fontaines D.C. has confirmed their slot during this period where they will headline on February 4th.

The Brit Awards ceremony will take place on the following Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, at The O2 arena. Damon Albarn and Bastille are among the nominees announced so far for the awards.

BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child will commence on February 1st with Anne-Marie performing at Lafayette, shortly followed by Bastille play at EartH Theatre, Hackney on February 2nd.

MasterCard cardholders will be able to access presale tickets to the events from 10am GMT today (January 13th), with the general sale from 10am GMT tomorrow (January 14th).

The three-week series will be closed with a performance from Albarn – which will also feature performances from Joy Crookes, Maisie Peters, Becky Hill, Mimi Webb and Craig David earlier on in the evening – all this taking place at the Troxy in London on February 20th.

We’re playing a show at The Dome on the 4th February for #BRITsWeek presented by @mastercardUK in support of @warchilduk. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am. https://t.co/LcTutk2DLM pic.twitter.com/KlUUWymZ9D — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) January 12, 2022