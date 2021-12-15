Damon Albarn to close BRITs Week gig series in 2022









Damon Albarn and pop group Bastille have been announced as two of the biggest names for BRITs Week gig series for 2022. The string of London shows will take place before next year’s edition of the BRIT Awards, and the awards will be held at London’s iconic O2 on February 8th.

BRITs Week presented by longtime partner, Mastercard, will be in aid of War Child, and will start on February 1st. The week will kick off with popstar Anne-Marie performing at Lafayette in King’s Cross. The following evening, on February 2nd, Bastille will play at Earth Hackney.

Damon Albarn will finish the series with a show at Troxy on February 20th, which also features a stellar cast including Joy Crookes, Becky Hill, Maisie Peters, Mimi Webb and Craig David. More BRITs Week 2022 shows are due to be announced in January.

Proceeds from all the shows will be donated to War Child, whose work has never been so important. The charity aims to make contact with children as soon as conflict breaks out in countries all across the globe. They stay to support children affected through their suffering and aim to alleviate it.

Luckily for Mastercard cardholders, you will have exclusive pre-sale access to the shows, which starts at 10am on Thursday, December 16th. A limited batch of tickets will be put on general sale from 10am this Friday (December 17th). A draw to win tickets to any of the gigs will also be opening on Friday, running up to January 23rd when it closes.

It’s sure to be a huge year for the Brit Awards. They made headlines back in November when they announced that in 2022 their categories will now be genderless, after facing criticism from singer Sam Smith. They drew support from many people, but some people, such as Queen’s Brian May, had a lot to say about it.

