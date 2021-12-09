Watch Damon Albarn debut new solo material and perform old Blur classics









Musical polymath Damon Albarn has kicked off his UK tour with a showcase of new tracks and old classics in Coventry. Performing on Tuesday night (December 7th), Albarn ran through a selection of cuts from his new album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, as well as a number of Blur classics.

Performing at the HMV Empire, Albarn began by delving into recent tracks like ‘The Cormorant’ and ‘Royal Morning Blue’, the footage of which you can see below. As the show progressed, he decided to take the audience back in time, offering up renditions of Blur’s ‘Beetlebum’, ‘For Tomorrow’, ‘Tender’ and ‘Girls & Boys’, concluding the time-warp with a performance of ‘The Universal’.

Albarn’s upcoming tour will see him drop by London’s Union Chapel on December 14th, after which he will head over to The Barbican for a show on the 21st, before wrapping up with a Christmas eve show in Dublin.

Naming Albarn’s recent studio venture their ‘album of the week’, Far Out wrote: “The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, in a paradoxically joyous way, is unflinching in his melancholia. Even comparatively upbeat tracks like ‘Royal Morning Blue’ – surely the album’s standout track – seem to buckle under some immense, hidden burden – cascading down towards a stillness broken only by the shimmer of piano keys and Albarn’s wry, coarse vocals.”

Elsewhere, Albarn appeared on Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast to talk about his dining habits while on tour: “I might have eaten dog in Korea, but I think I’ve also accidentally eaten monkey in Nigeria. I was given this pepper soup and this little hand kind of floated to the top. I didn’t mean to!”

Damon Albarn’s Coventry setlist:

‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’

‘The Cormorant’

‘Royal Morning Blue’

‘Daft Wader’

‘Darkness To Light’

‘The Tower Of Montevideo’

‘Polaris’

‘Particles’

‘Beetlebum’

‘Under The Westway’

‘My Terracotta Heart’

‘For Tomorrow’

‘Tender’

‘Girls & Boys’

‘The Universal’