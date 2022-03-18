Watch Fontaines D.C. cover The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’ live in Dublin









Fontaines D.C. proved the perfect foil for a cure classic last night as the Irish band toasted St. Patrick’s Day in style with Jameson for a live-streamed event broadcasting an intimate gig of the boys in their native city.

During the set, the band took on The Cure classic ‘Just Like Heaven’ and offered up a heavier twist on the ethereal indie classic, and it proved fittingly, well, heavenly. Fontaines D.C. also recently covered U2’s classic ‘One’.

The slightly shoegaze style of The Cure is a notable hint towards the sound that we can expect from their forthcoming album Skinty Fia due out next month.

As the band told us when we caught up with them last month: “It’ll be a little more shoegaze-y and a little bit more banger-y.” It might not be a tagline that the marketing team will go for, but it will certainly titillate fans.

The Jameson’s Connects livestream was an incredible show and showcased not only one of the finest bands of the moment, but also stayed true to its ethos of bringing people together, now clearly more important than ever.

You can check out the scintillating Cure cover below.