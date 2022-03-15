Fontaines D.C. cover U2's magical song 'One'









Via a tweet announcing the cover, Fontaines D.C. have put out a cover version of U2’s ‘One’ alongside Apple Music for their home session series. It’s an anthemic track and has been given a brand new direction with Fontaines D.C.

The song, which was originally released in 1992, is one of U2’s most recognisable tunes, making it a bit of a lofty cover, but the Irish indie rock band Fontaines D.C. have taken it on in their stride.

Their cover of the classic ’90s song is a bit more slowed down, almost with a 1950s inspiration thrown in there. The piano and clean guitar really drive this cover home. Perhaps it’s the fact that the cover was recorded in a live session, but there’s also an intentional sense of purpose behind it.

The history of the song is actually quite interesting, as it isn’t simply another track pulled from U2’s 1991 album Achtung Baby. The song was actually re-released in 1992 as a benefit single for AIDS research, making it a track for a good cause in addition to being an iconic song in its own right.

During the song’s original run as a benefit single, the track topped the Irish Singles Charts, the US Billboard Album Rock Tracks and Modern Rock Tracks charts, and the Canadian RPM Top Singles chart. Although the potential for the song to make that kind of history again under a different artist is relatively unlikely, the cover has already begun to garner attention from fans of both bands.

Fontaines D.C. released their first studio album in 2019, making them a relatively new name in the indie and post-punk scene. However, in addition to their original studio albums and singles, the band has covered other classic choices such as The Velvet Underground‘s ‘The Black Angel’s Death Song’ as well as The Beach Boys‘ ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’.

Even though the band has a history of putting their own spin on the covers they do, it’s clear that they’ve kept the original spirit of the song, still allowing the songwriting to shine through and simply building upon the bones of the song in their own way.

Whether you’re a U2 fan or you simply love Fontaines D.C., the cover might bring a little bit of nostalgia in one way or another.

If you want to take a listen to Fontaines D.C.’s version of U2’s iconic song, ‘One’ with Apple Music Home Sessions, you can find it below, available on Apple Music.