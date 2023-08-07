Folly Group share new song ‘Strange Neighbour’









London post-punk upstarts Folly Group have returned with a brand new single, ‘Strange Neighbour’.

The track is the first new music that the band has released in 2023. In fact, it’s been over a year since the group had released any music at all. Previously, Folly Group had dropped their EP Human and Kind in March of 2022.

“‘Strange Neighbour’ walks a couple of related lines at once,” the band’s Sean Harper said in a statement. “Louis’s verses and choruses are an ode to community as it dematerialises. Urban areas become un-neighbourly as spiralling rents force most people our age to move annually, and that’s if they’re lucky”.

“At the same time, when it was being written, we had a sense that some of the music our peers were making came from a sneering, holier-than-thou place, voyeuristically skewing strangers’ perspectives to misrepresent another point of view and make their own more righteous,” he added.

“So, ‘Strange Neighbour’ is about recognising your own strangeness and that of your neighbours, because when two people from opposing walks of life meet, who’s normal?” Harper concluded.

Looking to build back the momentum that the group had in the early 2020s when they first came onto the indie scene, Folly Group will be spending the fall of 2023 supporting American experimental rockers Geese at a series of British gigs.

Check out the video for ‘Strange Neighbour’ down below.