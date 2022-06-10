Foals announce new tour dates for 2023









Foals have shared details for their new intimate UK tour which kicks off at the start of 2023.

The indie giants are set to release their new album Life Is Yours next week (June 17th) and have recently finished up a bumper tour of the UK throughout April and May. Foals have now announced they will play a week of small gigs across the UK next January in association with local record shops which finishes up with a celebratory hometown gig in Oxford at the O2 Academy.

Tickets for these shows will go on sale today (June 10th) at 12pm BST, except for Kingston, with tickets for the London gig going on sale tomorrow (June 11th) at 10am BST. To buy tickets, visit here.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, frontman Yannis Philippakis spoke about the forthcoming Life Is Yours in an NME interview, and said the album offers “optimism and consolation after a dark time”.

“This is our idea of a going out record,” Philippakis added. “We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

See the list of newly added tour dates below.

January 2023

21st – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms (presented by Assai)

22nd – Glasgow, SWG3 (presented by Assai)

24th – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2 (presented by Jacaranda)

26th – Kingston, Pryzm (presented by Banquet Records)

27th – Southampton, Engine Rooms (presented by Vinilo)

28th – Oxford, O2 Academy (presented by Truck Store)

Listen to the previewing single, ‘2am’, from Foals’ upcoming album below.