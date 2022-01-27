Flying Lotus will direct and score the new sci-fi horror film ‘Ash’









Flying Lotus has announced the arrival of his forthcoming second feature film, Ash, which will blend elements of sci-fi and horror. The new film is the follow up to Flying Lotus’ debut, Kuso. Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison, will act both as the film’s director and composer, providing an original score.

Working in partnership with XYZ Films and GFC Films – the latter of which will be financing the production – Ellison is to begin casting the film in the coming weeks. Principal photography is set to begin later in the year.

Deadline reports that Ash, which is based on an original screenplay by Jonni Remmler, follows the sort of a woman working on a space station. After waking to find her crew have been murdered in a variety of gory ways, she starts investigating what happened. setting in motion a “terrifying chain of events”.

Speaking in a recent press statement, Ellison took the time to note that Ash is going to be unlike anything horror or sci-fi fans are used to watching on the big screen. “I’ve a strong desire to innovate in the sci-fi space,” he commented. “I really want to show the world something they’ve never seen before.”

While Ash is only Ellison’s second feature film, the music producer and DJ has been honing his craft in the world of film and television for the last decade or so. As well as directing the 2016 short film Royal, for example, Ellison has also provided scores for Netflix’s Yasuke and the 2018 sci-fi thriller Perfect. In addition, he has starred as himself in episodes of Adult Swim’s surrealist chat show, The Eric Andre Show and the animated series YOLO: Crystal Fantasy.

Ellison’s most recent work as Flying Lotus was 2019’s Flamagra, which was followed by the release of an entirely instrumental version of the album in 2020.