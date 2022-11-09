Flume shares archival demo ‘Slugger 1.4’, marking 10 years since the release of debut album









It has been ten years since Harley Streten (Flume) released his self-titled debut album. To mark the anniversary, he’s decided to share a demo from his personal archives: ‘Slugger 1.4 [2014 Export.WAV]’.

Discussing the 2014 demo in a recent press release, Flume explained: “[I] made this one in Paris [and] always loved this demo, but it never quite made it onto an album. I figured now that it’s 10 years since my first album was released it would be a good time to share. Hope you like it.”

Flume’s eponymous debut arrived on November 9th, 2012. Featuring collaborations with the likes of Moon Holiday, George Maple and Chet Faker, the album earned critical and commercial acclaim thanks to singles such as ‘Holdin On’, ‘On Top’ and ‘Sleepless’.

The following year, Flume released a deluxe edition of the album featuring remixes, reworks and new originals. Ghostface Killah, Freddie Gibbs, Killer Mike and Isabella Manfredi all made appearances.

Flume peaked at number one on the ARIA Charts and was subsequently certified 2X Platinum internationally and Gold in New Zealand. In 2013, it won the J Award for Australian Album Of The Year. It also earned Streten four ARIA Awards and four Air awards.

Streten will soon embark on his first Australian tour since 2019. The outing will see the EDM maestro hit up Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart. Toro y Moi, Channel Tres, MAY-A and Vera Blue will provide support.