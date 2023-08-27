Florence Welch reveals she needed life-saving surgery after cancelled tour dates









Florence and the Machine leader Florence Welch has revealed that she had life-saving surgery in the days following a series of cancelled shows.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” Welch wrote on her Instagram page. “My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.”

“And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me),” she adds. “Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions.”

“But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense,” she concludes. “And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”

Florence and the Machine had previously cancelled scheduled performances at Pukkelpop in Belgium and Lowlands in the Netherlands due to Welch’s medical issues.

“Sadly, upon medical advice, Florence + The Machine will not be able to perform at Lowlands and Pukkelpop this weekend,” the band’s management said in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Read Welch’s full statement down below.

