Florence + The Machine cancel European festival dates due to “medical advice”









Florence + The Machine have cancelled scheduled performances at Pukkelpop in Belgium and Lowlands in the Netherlands due to medical reasons.

In a statement, management for Florence Welch’s band said: “Sadly, upon medical advice, Florence + The Machine will not be able to perform at Lowlands and Pukkelpop this weekend. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

At Pukkelpop, they have been replaced by Balthazar on August 21st, and at Lowlands on August 20th, Foals have moved up the line-up with Froukje taking the Oxfordshire group’s previous slot.

Frederik Luyten, a spokesperson for Pukkelpop, said: “It was quite a challenge to replace an artist of this caliber on such short notice, but Balthazar – who announced their temporary retirement barely a week ago – will be back on stage a little earlier than expected. The Pukkelpop family wishes Florence a speedy recovery and we hope to see her soon again in Belgium.”

Meanwhile, Lowlands posted on social media: “Unfortunately, due to medical advice, Florence + The Machine cannot perform at LL23 on Saturday. That’s why Foals moves up a spot and plays in Alpha at 8:15 PM. Froukje is coming to Lowlands to fill Foals’ vacant spot and she will play in Alpha at 6 p.m.”

Last year, Florence + The Machine rescheduled their UK tour after Welch broke her foot on-stage while performing at the O2 Arena in London. No specific reason has been given for the reasoning behind the latest cancellations.

In a review of Florence + The Machine’s last album Dance Fever, Far Out said: “Dance Fever is sprinkled with magic. It’s a fairytale. A storybook. More than anything, it’s an album that feels complete. Welch leaves no stone unturned in the realm of musical yearning.”

