Florence Welch and Ethel Cain perform two duets at Lisbon’s MEO Kalorama festival









At Lisbon’s MEO Kalorama festival, Florence Welch and Ethel Cain performed two duets with each other during their respective sets.

Both performances came on Friday, September 1st, with Florence and the Machine headlining the second day of the event. It marked the band’s first live performance since Welch had to cancel several dates in August.

She later revealed that she was forced to undergo emergency surgery, writing on Instagram, “I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.”

However, before she headlined the festival, she joined Cain for a performance of ‘Thoroughfare’ from the singer’s 2022 debut album, Preacher’s Daughter.

Fans were delighted to see Welch and Cain duet. Subsequently, they reunited later in the night for a rendition of ‘Morning Elvis’, which they previously performed in Denver before releasing it as a single last December.

Since releasing Preacher’s Daughter last year, Cain has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success, quickly building up a cult fanbase. Not only did she support Florence and the Machine during the Dance Fever tour last year, but Cain has recently opened for Caroline Polachek and Boygenius.

Watch both live performances below.