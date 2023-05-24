Florence Pugh admits to pissing people off throughout her career









Actor Florence Pugh has admitted that her move into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ruffled a few feathers and has not been well-received by figures in the indie movie world. The English actor rose to prominence having performed in movies such as Lady Macbeth, Midsommar and The Wonder.

However, Pugh has also played in several mainstream films, including Don’t Worry Darling opposite singer Harry Styles, the MCU film Black Widow in which she played the Russian assassin spy Yelena Belova with Scarlett Johansson and, of course, the upcoming Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

In a new interview with Time, Pugh said: “So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me. They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever. And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organised with your schedule.”

Even since making her MCU debut, Pugh has offered her services to indie film work. Her most recent effort came in Zach Braff’s indie film A Good Person, in which she starred alongside Morgan Freeman. She will follow up with a mainstream big-hitter, though, Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer.