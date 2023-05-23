Florence Pugh calls Denis Villeneuve a “bizarre, mad, creative genius”









The star of the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two, Florence Pugh, has called director Denis Villeneuve a “bizarre, mad, creative genius”.

Starring in the long-anticipated sequel as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV, played by Christopher Walken, Pugh hopes to elevate the cinematic universe Villeneuve created in the 2022 ‘Best Picture’ nominee. “He has the utmost respect for every single person working on that set,” she said of the filmmaker in a new interview with Time, calling the director a “bizarre, mad, creative genius” for his cinematic proficiency.

In return, Villeneuve described the beloved British actor as a “mischievous” yet talented star with acting “firepower” that disarms the audience, shining in his new film alongside the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Léa Seydoux and Javier Bardem.

As well as the star of Villeneuve’s upcoming sci-fi, Pugh is also due to appear in the Christopher Nolan epic Oppenheimer, rubbing shoulders with Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman and Emily Blunt in a film that tells the life story of the man who devised the atomic bomb. Nolan is hoping that his new biopic will finally bring him Oscar glory.

Take a look at the newly released trailer for Dune: Part Two below.