Florence Pugh not attending the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere









The infamous behind-the-scenes drama of Olivia Wilde’s latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, has become bigger than the nature of the movie itself, with the lead star Florence Pugh now telling publications that she won’t be attending the New York premiere.

Pugh won’t be the only one not to attend either, with Chris Pine also pulling out of the red carpet premiere on September 19th, according to a recent Warner Bros press release. Officially, Pugh’s absence has been attributed to the filming of Dune: Part Two in Budapest, a production she has already left once this year to attend the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, later skipping the scheduled press conference.

As per ET Online, when Wilde was asked why Pugh wasn’t in attendance, the director responded, “Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film”.

The news comes amid a flurry of very public drama surrounding the film, which involves everything from star Harry Styles being accused of spitting on Chris Pine and Shia LaBeouf getting involved to protest about why he was axed from the movie.

Coming from the director of Booksmart, which seized the attention of fans and critics in 2019, the brand new physiological thriller stars Styles alongside Pugh, Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll and follows a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community.

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new movie, below.