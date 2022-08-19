Florence Pugh won't discuss Harry Styles sex scenes in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’









Florence Pugh has criticised the focus on her sex scenes with Harry Styles in their upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. The upcoming film stars Pugh and Styles as a young couple in the 1950s whose marriage begins to fall apart when she becomes suspicious of her husband’s work on a secret project.

With One Direction singer Harry Styles’ sex symbol status, much of the hysteria surrounding the film has been focused on the sex scenes between him and Pugh. Adding to the fire, director Olivia Wilde also stated last year that she wanted to make audiences “realise how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure” on screens.

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar, however, Pugh said she doesn’t want Don’t Worry Darling to be “reduced” to the sex scenes.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it,” Pugh said. “It’s not why I’m in this industry”.

Pugh added: “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Alongside Pugh and Styles, the film also stars Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine. Don’t Worry Darling marks Wilde’s second effort as director, following her debut film Booksmart.

Earlier this year, Pugh took aim at the “vulgar” criticism she received about her body after wearing a dress at a Valentino fashion show. “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” she wrote.

Don’t Worry Darling is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5th and will be released in cinemas on September 23rd. Watch the official trailer below.