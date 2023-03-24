Florence Pugh debuts as a singer-songwriter with ‘The Best Part’ and ‘I Hate Myself’









English actress Florence Pugh has shared her debut singles as a singer-songwriter: ‘The Best Part’ and ‘I Hate Myself’. The new songs were recorded for the soundtrack of Pugh’s latest film, A Good Person, a drama written and directed by Zach Braff.

“I wrote these songs for my character Allison in the movie to perform, but also as a way to process and digest her mindset and her low headspace,” Pugh explained, per Total Entertainment. “It was unbelievably helpful and hard; I wanted a song to reflect the self-hatred she had for herself in a way that the audience can truly understand.”

In the film, Pugh stars as an upstart musician named Allison whose life takes a turn after surviving a major tragedy. “I wrote A Good Person for Florence,” Braff explained to The Independent. “And because Florence was my partner at the time and… she’s just… I mean, all of her talent! I was like, ‘I’ve gotta write something for her.’”

The film was shot before Pugh and Braff ended their relationship. The new music represents Pugh’s first releases since uploaded a string of acoustic covers to YouTube under the name Flossie Rose while she was a teenager. She has since featured on the single ‘Midnight’, recorded by her brother, Toby Sebastian. Pugh also dueted with Harry Styles on the song ‘With You All The Time’, which featured on the soundtrack to the pair’s film Don’t Worry Darling.

In a discussion with BBC Radio 4’s The Cultural Life last year, Pugh said she “would have put money on being a singer-songwriter way before being an actor”.