Florence Pugh on producing: “I’d actually been doing it for so many years without realising”









Actress Florence Pugh has commented on receiving the first producing credit in her filmography. The Don’t Worry Darling star told the Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster podcast that she felt as though she had been producing throughout her entire acting career.

“What I did notice with it was that I’d actually been doing it for so many years without realising that I was doing it,” Pugh explained about producing. “For me, scripts and script work and dialogue and monologues and how it feels coming out of an actor’s mouth is so important to me.”

“I’ve always been watching over that and always been figuring out how I can make it better or how I can make it seem more real, more human,” the actress added. “I think I have been accidentally doing that over the years, and now I had the opportunity to actually do it and actually have my opinion taken seriously and change things.”

“It’s about being a part of the control, being a part of a movie that you’re wanting to make and what you want to see at the end of the day,” Pugh concludes.

Pugh has nabbed her first official production credit for the upcoming film A Good Person, which the actress also stars in. The film is one of three that Pugh is set to appear in throughout 2023, with the actress also slated to appear in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Denis Villenueve’s Dune: Part Two.