The night that Fleetwood Mac lost Peter Green and Danny Kirwan to acid









It’s all sunshine and rainbows until someone steps one tab over the line. Acid had a huge hand to play in the eternal summer of love that 1960s popular culture seems to be on the sunny surface, but there was a dark side to the psychedelic swirl of tie-dye, universal epiphanies and sonic exploration. When the patent for LSD expired in 1963, there was a three-year period where the drug was legal, and might not be too ‘hip’, but tales soon came to the fore that made criminality seem imperative.

Albert Hofmann might have said, “LSD is just a tool to turn us into what we are supposed to be,” and Paul McCartney said it opened his eyes, but the drug wasn’t always administered sensibly once the highwire ways of rock ‘n’ roll were mingled with it. This resulted in some sorry tumbles down dark rabbit holes that stand to show the dark side of counterculture and the acid trips that troubled it.

Peter Green was the iconic guitarist who trailblazed rock ‘n’ roll blues riffs into scintillating early Fleetwood Mac records. He also elucidated that he had the songwriting skills to go along with his rattling guitar playing in lilting ditties like the beauteous ‘Man of the World’.

However, he only lasted three albums with the band. Those first three albums had enamoured a European fanbase, and when they embarked on a huge tour, a tragedy awaited them in Munich. Green was greeted at the airport by suspicious-looking fans. “John McVie would certainly blame an evening in Germany where Peter took some more drugs and for sure never really came back from that, to our recollection,” Mick Fleetwood once opined.

Guitarist Jeremy Spencer, who ultimately joined a cult himself, also commented on the strange incident, describing the woman who greeted Green as a “model/actress looking girl dressed in black velvet, Woah!” He added that she was with “this John Lennon-looking guy in wire glasses.” They accompanied Green to the Munich gig and watched the rest of the band with disdain before inviting everyone back to “a party at this huge mansion place in the forest.”

The tale is one that sounds almost mystic. Driven into the forest by two handsome Svengali’s who stared at Green throughout the gig and threw the rest of the band the sort of look you might reserve for a YouTube advert, things began to get creepy. They weaved further into the forest noticing strange things, before arriving at an old castle-sequel abode. Therein, other mystic hippie figures seemed to be mulling around.

Amid a manic psychedelic party in the commune-like mansion, Green was drawn down into the basement and arrived out of the other side “in tears”. In the band’s eyes, he was distraught, despite Green claiming to have had an extraordinary experience and stating that he played the best guitar of his life down there.

Another member of the band present that day was Danny Kirwan; fate also besieged him that night. “Peter Green and Danny Kirwan both went together to that house in Munich,” their one-time manager Clifford Davis recalls, “both of them took acid, as I understand. Both of them, as of that day, became seriously mentally ill. It would be too much of a coincidence for it to be anything other than taking drugs, as of that day.” Afeared, the rest of the band felt an intense sense of dread in that place and managed to scurry away with the two heavily intoxicated members.

While Green would recover and enjoy a creative life away from the spotlight despite persistent problems, things fared differently for Kirwan. “Danny had been a nervous and sensitive lad from the start. He was never really suited to the rigours of the business,” Mick Fleetwood once opined. “Touring is hard, and the routine wears us all down … Our manager kept us touring non-stop, and we were being stretched to our limits … and the pressure was obviously taking its toll. He simply withdrew into his own world.”

One night while backstage, this regression came to the fore. “Danny was being odd about tuning his guitar,” Mick Fleetwood remembers. “He got up suddenly … and bashed his head into the wall, splattering blood everywhere. I’d never seen him do anything that violent in all the years I’d known him. The rest of us were paralysed, in complete shock. He grabbed his precious Les Paul guitar and smashed it to bits.”

He was promptly sacked from the band, and in the callous world of showbiz in those days, very little was done to provide a parachute for the former star. His mental wellbeing was largely disregarded. As Mick Fleetwood bluntly told Men’s Journal, “he was wonderful, but couldn’t handle the life,” eventually ending up homeless on the streets of London.

When Bob Brunning tried to track Kirwan down for a memoir, he found him holed up at St. Mungo’s Community Hostel for the Homeless in Covent Garden in London. The derelict man that Brunning recalls merely looked at him and said in an incoherent mumble, “Can’t help you Bob. Too much stress.”

Four years later, he was located once more. This time he was in a Los Angeles hostel for the homeless where he had been for four years. He was apparently living on social security and a small trickle of royalties. As he told The Independent: “I’ve been through a bit of a rough patch, but I’m not too bad. I get by. I suppose I am homeless, but then I’ve never really had a home since our early days on tour.”

This dark tale of a night with near-mystic overtones is not only a portent to the problems of counterculture’s glamourising of drug taking, but also one that exposes the callous nature of showbiz. The stresses were self-evident on these stars, and more should have been done to prevent things unfurling as tragically as they did. That must serve as a warning for how we look at celebrity in the current climate and be more empathetic for those who fall from grace.

