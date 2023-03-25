Flea names his favourite Red Hot Chili Peppers song









Only a select few can claim to have enjoyed a career as impressive as the one Flea can boast. The bassist of funk-rock masters Red Hot Chili Peppers, not only is he universally hailed as one of the greatest to have ever picked up the four-string thanks to his unique style of slapping, but he’s also played with a variety of eminent outfits, including Jane’s Addiction and The Mars Volta. On top of all that, Flea has also moonlighted as an actor, featuring in classics such as My Own Private Idaho, The Big Lebowski and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Whilst there are many moments of note in Flea’s story, his work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers garners the most praise. A founding member alongside frontman Anthony Kiedis, the bassist has been an everpresent fixture throughout their often oscillating history and has always been counted upon. From their eponymous 1984 debut album to their most recent offering, Return of the Dream Canteen, Flea has been the band’s secret weapon, imbuing the music with genuine dynamism.

Given that he has played on virtually all of the band’s tracks, including the mainstream hit and niche fan favourite, the question of what his favourite number by them has long been a source of wonder for fans. Then, during a 2019 interview with alternative rock radio station ALT 92.3, Flea finally answered the question. He was asked what Red Hot Chili Peppers song encapsulates the group best to him, given that the masses might say hits like ‘Under the Bridge’ or ‘Californication’. Despite maintaining that answering the question is “impossible”, he chose ‘Give It Away’ from 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

Flea said: “Man, it’s so hard for me to answer. No matter what we do…we can do anything, we can be the most poignant, poetic band on earth, and people are always going to be like, ‘Oh, the guys with socks on their cocks’. But, I don’t know, I guess, in terms of sentiment and in terms of rhythm and feeling, ‘Give It Away’, has always been a song for me that no matter how many millions of times we play it, every time we get to the end of it, and we’re closing out a show, and me and Anthony (Kiedis) are all like vibrating and jumping up and down and everything is alive, the idea of giving it away is such a beautiful thing.”

Concluding, Flea clarified: “So, for the sake of trying to make this a good interview, I’ll say that one. But every song is a different facet of who we are, and it’s such a hard question for me to do, and kind of impossible.”