Bassist Flea rumoured to appear in the upcoming 'Star Wars' spin-off









Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is reportedly set to make an appearance in the forthcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series is to take place in the years following Revenge of The Sith, and is to feature an abundance of cameos. Flea’s appearance makes sense, considering that the bassist in question has appeared in such films as The Big Lebowski and Baby Driver, and the series is set to hold a number of striking cameos, including the aforementioned bass player.

Rupert Friend, who plays the part of the Grand Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi series, has given a teaser to Hey U Guys about what the upcoming series is going to hold. “I think it’s one of the most thrilling additions to the Star Wars canon,” Friend said. “I think Ewan McGregor is doing things with that role that is a dream for fans of the original films… we can’t obviously have Alec Guinness back, but I just think Ewan was absolutely born to play that part.” McGregor played the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in 1999’s Episode I: The Phantom Menace, where he appeared clean-shaven. In subsequent entries, he sported a beard in the role, working as a mentor to Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker.

Christensen will reprise his role for the series, and the project will also feature Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma and Sung Kang. The series will also feature Grant Feely, a child actor who will play the part of young Luke Skywalker. Mark Hamill – who portrayed Skywalker in the 1977 film that launched the series – has given Freely a public seal of approval.

McGregor’s resume extends back to the 1990s and worked with Danny Boyle on a triumvirate of projects (Shallow Grave, Trainspotting and A Life Less Ordinary), although their relationship briefly soured when Leonardo Di Caprio was cast in McGregor’s place in The Beach. McGregor and Boyle repaired their working relationship in time to work on the sequel to Trainspotting, which reunited McGregor with Robert Carlyle and Kelly MacDonald. The sequel was soaked in nostalgia and carried the narrative of the 1996 original into the 21st century.