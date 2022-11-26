'Flashdance and 'Fame' singer, Irene Cara, has died age 63









The Oscar-winning singer and actor Irene Cara has passed away at the age of 63, her publicist, Judith A. Moose has announced.

Releasing the news on social media, Moose revealed that her cause of death is “currently unknown,” adding, “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief…She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films”. Winning the Oscar for Best Original Song for the 1983 movie Flashdance, Cara’s song that shared the name of the movie became an iconic track in 1980s popular culture.

As well as being known for performing the soundtrack for the iconic dance movie starring Jennifer Beals and Michael Nouri, Cara also gained success for her starring role in the 1980 film Fame, where she also recorded the equally memorable soundtrack.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning filmmaker Questlove was one of the first to pay tribute to the iconic musician and actor, taking to Twitter to write, “….Now…….there is nothing. Goodbye Irene Cara. I’m Sad About This”.

The Canadian singer Deborah Cox also wrote, “Irene Cara is who inspired me growing up to be a “triple threat” ….that you could not only have hit records but I have a hit tv show and slay…..a bright light for the culture. Irene Cara remember her name”.

As well as her work on Fame and Flashdance, Cara also starred in City Heat opposite Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds, as well as Certain Fury with Tatum O’Neal.

