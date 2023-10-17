FKA Twigs will not be releasing new music “for a while” after 85 demos leak









British musician FKA Twigs has announced that she won’t be releasing any new music for a while after 85 demo tracks leaked online.

The singer, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She posted a screenshot on her Story of a list of leaked songs with the caption, “i got hacked, somebody leaked 85 of my demos, well done, no new music for a while now bye <3.”

She followed up with a blank screen with the caption “no new music <3” before posting a screenshot of a text from the producer Sega Bodega, who had sent Twigs images of rude Tweets from so-called fans.

One Tweet read, “Dont act like u were ever gonna release it”, and another said, “Let me suck you [redacted].” Bodega wrote, “I hate them so much,” while Twigs captioned the post “back to the drawing board.”

Twigs ended by sharing a photo of herself and her dog, writing, “i will find you.” Thus, it seems unlikely that we will receive Twigs’ new album anytime soon, which she has been teasing over the past few months.

In 2022, she released the mixtape CAPRISONGS, which featured artists such as Jorja Smith, The Weeknd and Shygirl. Since then, she has released a string of other singles, including ‘Killer’, which was supposedly set to appear on her third album.

On October 1st, Twigs also performed a new track, ‘Unearth Her’ during a Valentino show at Fashion Week. However, it appears we will not receive an official release of the song for the foreseeable future.

