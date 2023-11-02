Five records that shaped Thurston Moore

There are certain albums that will remain in the record collections of indie kids for eternity. Though they’re often made up of classics such as Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon or The Beatles’ entire discography, several releases from the 1990s alternative rock scene have forged their own long-lasting legacies.

From Loveless to Nevermind, modern alt-rock records have shaped new generations of guitar lovers. One of the most iconic releases of the period came at the dawn of the decade with Sonic Youth’s Goo. Over three decades after its release, the record remains a mainstay in vinyl collections, while its iconic artwork still adorns T-shirts worldwide.

Thurston Moore was essential to the success of Goo and the broader legacy of Sonic Youth, providing the band with unique lyrics and innovative guitars. As a result, he has shaped countless budding guitarists and alternative rock enthusiasts – but what were the records that shaped his own love for music?

To ander that, the Sonic Youth guitarist once shared the five records that shaped him as an artist during an interview with The Guardian, with picks that range from 1960s rock and roll to 2010s neo-soul.

Moore begins the list with ‘Louie Louie’ by the Kingsmen, which he first heard aged just five or six years old as his brother owned the single. Even at such a young age, Moore was already intrigued by the idea of being in a band and the sound of rock – and where better to start? The song has often been considered one of the originators of punk rock. “The sound of the electric guitar was the most magnificent thing,” he recalled, “Also, the idea of a band was so exciting. I immediately decided I’d start a band called the Shorthairs.”

The guitarist’s second choice – Here Come the Warm Jets by Brian Eno – demonstrates his musical tastes expanding outside of rock and into more glam, avant-garde territory, but it was the lyrics that really interested Moore. “The magic of the lyrics meant so much to me as a teenager,” he recalled, “Later, I read Eno had just put the words together to sound good, that they didn’t make sense. I felt really let down at first, but he created real adventure in language and I’m OK with that now!”

Moore also chooses Ramones’ iconic ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, from their debut record, which he dubs both minimalist and high concept, before picking out a record from one of their contemporaries, Dinosaur Jr’s second record, You’re Living All Over Me. “To hear a musician who’d come out of US hardcore and Oi!,” Moore enthused, “And not be afraid to play great guitar histrionics and be heartfelt in songwriting, at that point of my career in Sonic Youth, really astounded me.”

The guitarist rounds out the list with a more up-to-date choice: Solange’s 2016 album, A Seat at the Table, which he played “all the way” through a west-to-east coast trip with his daughter. “Rock’s not experimental in the mainstream these days, maybe because it comes from a place of privilege. R&B really is,” he concluded.

Find the full list of records that shaped Thurston Moore below.

The records that shaped Thurston Moore: