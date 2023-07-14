Five perfect Johnny Thunders guitar riffs









Few artists embody the raw spirit and unadulterated rebellion of punk rock quite like Johnny Thunders. With his signature snarl, distinctive guitar style, and unwavering dedication to his craft, Thunders remains a sturdy icon more than 30 years after his death. Throughout his tumultuous career, he maintained artistic integrity, never deigning to the dilution of pop tones.

As a crucial member of the highly influential and unprecedented rock act New York Dolls, Thunders offered his unique guitar stylings to add the key ingredient of grit. Melded with a penchant for drag and a rebellious attitude, the Dolls spearheaded both the glam and punk rock movements that would unfold over the 1970s.

Throughout New York Dolls’ ephemeral tenure in the New York scene, Thunders’ guitar playing became the backbone of the band’s sound, further characterised by an aggressive and frenetic onstage demeanour. His style deftly blended rock, blues, and punk elements into a distinctive sonic cocktail sure to inebriate even the heavyweights among us.

In his book, I, Doll: Life and Death With the New York Dolls, bassist Arthur ‘Killer’ Kane, remembered hearing Thunders’ guitar for the first time when arriving at the band’s first jam session. “I heard someone playing a guitar riff that I myself didn’t know how to play. It was raunchy, nasty, rough, raw, and untamed. I thought it was truly inspired,” Kane recalled. “His sound was rich and fat and beautiful, like a voice.”

Beyond his work with New York Dolls, Thunders embarked on a solo career backed by the Heartbreakers that consolidated his posture as a musical force to be reckoned with. Classic solo albums, such as L.A.M.F. and So Alone, showcased Thunders’ songwriting prowess and unyielding commitment to an artistic vision. With his bold, provocative vocals and searing guitar solos, Thunders defied convention and blazed a trail that would inspire many generations to come.

Today, we celebrate Thunders’ immortal legacy with a dive into his five most perfect guitar riffs.

The five best Johnny Thunders guitar riffs:

New York Dolls – ‘Personality Crisis’

None of Thunders’ guitar contributions were as instantly recognisable or iconic as ‘Personality Crisis’. New York Dolls released the song as their debut single in July 1973 as a double A-side alongside ‘Trash’. Both tracks would appear on the band’s eponymous debut album upon its release later that month.

As the most iconic track on one of the decade’s most seminal and iconic albums, ‘Personality Crisis’ showcased a band in fine fluid motion. David Johansen’s screaming vocals channel Mick Jagger in his most clamorous of states. Meanwhile, Sylvain Sylvain’s keys add twee balance to Thunders’ rip-roaring riff, surprisingly centred around a simple C, D, G progression.

New York Dolls – ‘Pills’

‘Pills’ arrived as the only cover song on New York Dolls’ seminal debut album. Though only just tangible, the track is a cover of Bo Diddley’s 1961 single of the same name. Diddley’s lyrics address the abundance of medicinal drugs administered at the hands of a rock ‘n’ roll nurse, a character one could easily see the Dolls conjuring.

This well-placed rendition defines a transitory chapter in the story of rock ‘n’ roll evolution, and Thunders is the central protagonist. He gave the soft and clean tones of Diddley’s guitar a violent shake, creating intensity and urgency more befitting of the concerning lyrical narrative.

New York Dolls – ‘Jet Boy’

The energetic ‘Jet Boy’ followed ‘Trash’/’ Personality Crisis’ as the second 7″ single released by New York Dolls and served as the self-titled debut’s closing track. Upbeat and voluptuous, ‘Jet Boy’ appeared as one of the album’s contributions most in keeping with the burgeoning glam-rock movement, which had emerged earlier in the decade under the glittered boots of David Bowie and Marc Bolan.

At the beginning of the track, Thunders’ skeletal rhythm riff is isolated for a bold intro before the rattling beat and lead guitar enter the equation. Thanks to the distorted tone, pacey delivery and Johanssen’s abrasive vocals, the song was also prescient of punk.

Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers – ‘Born To Lose’

Following the dissolution of New York Dolls, Thunders and drummer Jerry Nolan split off to form a new band, The Heartbreakers. Through volatile beginnings, the band attracted attention in 1976 after a run supporting Sex Pistols. Britain’s apical punks were managed by Malcolm McLaren, who had previously managed The New York Dolls.

Following the departure of Richard Hell, who went on to front his new band, The Voidoids, The Heartbreakers recorded L.A.M.F., their first and only studio album. Among its greatest offerings was ‘Born To Lose’, a powerful opener that, thanks to Thunders’ razor-sharp guitar progression, gave a punky update to The Rolling Stones’ blues-rock sound.

Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers – ‘Chinese Rocks’

Perhaps Thunders’ most popular track outside his work with New York Dolls was ‘Chinese Rocks’. The characteristically gritty lyrics, credited to Dee Dee Ramone and Richard Hell, open a window to the hedonistic lifestyle of the quintessential New York punk rocker. Like Dee Dee and Hell, Thunders was a fool for heroin and gave stark urgency to the junk rock classic with both voice and guitar.

The authorship of ‘Chinese Rocks’ has been heavily disputed over the years, with Dee Dee claiming to have written the main structure of the track despite Ramones’ version arriving in 1980. Since The Heartbreakers recorded the song first for 1977’s L.A.M.F., Hell, the band’s original bassist, staked a weighty claim to the words. Regardless, Thunders’ rhythm and lead energy made this dark track ironically danceable as a staple of live shows over the late ’70s and ’80s.