Five of Willem Dafoe’s favourite songs:









Peering into the lives of the brightest Hollywood stars has been a shared fascination of our society for decades. Whether it is the thrill of revealing a previously unknown truth about a seemingly unattainable figure or the genuine pleasure we take in noting and finding commonalities with our fellow humans, be they famous or otherwise, the truth is we won’t ever stop trying to find out the favourite things of stars like Willem Dafoe.

There can be no doubt about the powerhouse talent Dafoe has at his fingertips regarding acting. Whether it is his starring role as The Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man or appearing opposite Robert Pattinson in The Lighthouse, Dafoe has delivered time and again on screen. But while acting is certainly a human necessity for Dafoe, the actor has also noted some of his favourite songs on many occasions.

Dafoe’s work on screen is not to be dismissed. Having worked with directors ranging from Paul Schrader to Wes Anderson, Dafoe has delivered powerhouse performances in some of the best films in recent memory. His ability to tackle a wide range of roles with equal ease has proven that his versatility as an actor is almost unparalleled, continuing to maintain a dominant presence in popular projects as well as arthouse cinema. It is an acceptance of artistry and devotion to creation which has seen him triumph in a competitive field.

He also uses this sense of creation when picking out some of his favourite songs. Looking back at when Dafoe spoke with KCRW as part of their Guest DJ Project, we see a true music lover working their magic. During the conversation, he selected five classic songs and some seriously impressive artists, too, with everything from Bob Dylan to Jimi Hendrix considered.

It is those two juggernauts of popular culture who take Dafoe’s first two spots on his list of favourite songs. He opted not for the most well-known pieces from the respective icons but picked cult classics. Selecting ‘Little Wing’ by Jimi Hendrix is a move only the shrewdest musos would make, while his love for ‘Love Minus Zero/No Limit’ shows that Dafoe is a bonafide Bob Dylan lover. His picks after this get a little more leftfield.

Selecting Beninese artist Angelique Kidjo, Dafoe shows a broad spectrum of knowledge on music, with picking her song ‘Malaika’ the icing on the cake. Dafoe also nods to famed Italian composer and singer Franco Battiato with his selection of the song ‘La Cura’. To finish up the list of tracks, Dafoe picks out Brazilian supergroup Tribalistas and their bombastic hit ‘Ja Sei Namorar’, it makes for a perfect playlist and an accurate reflection of the artist within Willem Dafoe.

Below, find the full playlist and enjoy another peek behind the curtain of one of Hollywood’s most famous faces.

Five of Willem Dafoe’s favourite songs:

‘Little Wing’ – Jimi Hendrix

‘Love Minus Zero/No Limit’ – Bob Dylan

‘Malaika’ – Angelique Kidjo

‘La Cura’ – Franco Battiato

‘Ja Sei Namorar’ – Tribalistas