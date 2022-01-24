From Jimmy Hendrix to Bob Dylan: Willem Dafoe named his 10 favourite songs of all time









A true contemporary icon, Willem Dafoe has had an extraordinary career which has seen him flourish in vastly differing domains of the world of cinema. Immortalised in popular culture for his portrayal of the famous Spider-Man antagonist Green Goblin, Dafoe has also worked in other genres and has collaborated with the some of the greatest modern pioneers.

Ranging from Paul Schrader to Wes Anderson, Dafoe has delivered powerhouse performances in some of the best films in recent memory. His ability to tackle a wide range of roles with equal ease has proven that his versatility as an actor is almost unparalleled, continuing to maintain a dominant presence in popular projects as well as arthouse cinema.

In recent years, Dafoe has added to his illustrious filmography with modern masterpieces such as Sean Baker’s The Florida Project and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse. His work in the latter was labelled as one of the greatest cinematic performances of the decade, featuring him as a mysterious lighthouse keeper on a strange, remote island alongside Robert Pattinson.

The future looks exciting for Dafoe as he is set to work with Eggers once again in his upcoming film The Northman. It seems like Dafoe will feature in many of the most anticipated cinematic projects of 2022 since he is also scheduled to star alongside Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone in the new Yorgos Lanthimos film Poor Things.

We revisit some of Willem Dafoe’s favourite tunes, featuring works by icons such as David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix. Dafoe revealed that all of these songs have a special meaning for him, including Sicilian folk songs and even a song (‘Rain and Tears’) that he heard in the Taiwanese New Wave film Three Times by Hou Hsiao-Hsien.

Check out the full list below.

Willem Dafoe’s 10 favourite songs:

‘Cantu’ – Fratelli Mancuso

‘Sunday Morning’ – Velvet Underground

‘Ja Sei Namorar’ – Tribalistas

‘Absolute Beginners’ – David Bowie

‘La Cura’ – Franco Battiato

‘Little Wing’ – Jimi Hendrix

‘Love Minus Zero/No Limit’ – Bob Dylan

‘Rain and Tears’ – Aphrodite’s Child

‘Rapture’ – Antony and The Johnsons

‘Este seu olhar’ – João Gilberto

Stream the playlist in full, below.