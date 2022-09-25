







One of the longest-running TV shows in history, Sesame Street is iconic and a programme that has shaped and guided countless generations, enriching their lives and entrenching a deep affection for the fuzzy muppets that taught them. Created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett, the show is famous for using Jim Henson’s Muppets to convey its message, including stars such as Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Bert and Ernie, as well as many others.

A wholesome programme, Sesame Street has made every child who watches enjoy learning and appreciate life a little more because of it — something that cannot be said for most programmes we watch at such a formative age. Whilst it has been controversial at points, Sesame Street oozes authenticity and candour, and these two aspects have meant that since it first aired in 1969, it has retained a striking sense of purpose

The show’s format consists of a mixture of familiar television production elements and techniques that have evolved with society and viewing habits. It is noted for being the first children’s series to utilise educational goals and a curriculum, changing educational standards to stay relevant while promoting a similarly evolving ethical stance.

Sesame Street has broadcast over 4,000 episodes, and it is famous for the extensive number of celebrity guests that have visited the studio, from Dave Grohl to C3PO. It is so iconic that it even inspired ‘The Pretender’ one of the biggest hits by Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl’s band.

Given it has such a historical connection to our favourite figures in popular culture, today we’ve listed five of the strangest celebrity appearances on Sesame Street. Expect to be surprised.

Five of the strangest ‘Sesame Street’ guest stars:

James Blunt

Let us start with what is arguably the strangest guest appearance on Sesame Street. That of the male answer to Dido, James Blunt. The king of the depressing pop song, he made his name in the early-mid-’00s with hits such as ‘You’re Beautiful’ and ‘Goodbye My Lover’.

Ostensibly, Blunt is one of the most self-aware musicians out there, and he appeared on the show in 2006 to parody his mega-hit ‘You’re Beautiful’ in the form of the educational piece ‘My Triangle’, which discussed the three-cornered shape.

James Gandolfini

The late James Gandolfini was a legend of show business and one of the finest actors of his generation. After featuring in supporting roles in classics such as True Romance, Crimson Tide and Get Shorty, he eventually crystallised his legacy with his career-defining role as mob boss Tony Soprano in the hit show The Sopranos, which ran from 1999-2007.

He made the character his own, with all the murder and moral corruption that comprised Soprano carried off with ease via the brilliance of his talent. Duly, it surprised everyone when he appeared on Sesame Street in 2002 and cast off the hard side that everyone had become used to in The Sopranos. Appearing on the children’s show, he talked to Zoe about getting scared in the dark, having a haircut and giant talking vegetables.

Ice Cube

Another tough guy with a soft centre, the rapper turned actor Ice Cube made his name as a vital part of the pioneering Los Angeles rap troupe N.W.A. alongside the likes of Easy E and Dr. Dre. A gangsta rap master, he’s delivered a range of essentials over the years that include ‘Straight Outta Compton’ and his solo cut ‘Check Yo Self’.

These days, he’s equally as famous for his roles in films such as 21 Jump Street and Ride Along, but it still surprised us all when he appeared on Sesame Street back in 2014, in what symbolised a total character u-turn from his days in Compton rapping about police corruption and racism.

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson is by far the most controversial figure on the list. The Australian actor and director has delivered many stellar moments over his career, from Braveheart to Apocalypto and has many iconic credits to his name, as well as many controversies, but we won’t get into that here.

Unsurprisingly, his appearance was in 1992, long before he became a pariah. In the segment, he appears as himself and discusses the difference between regular ducks and a duck-billed platypus with Telly Monster.

R.E.M.

Another musical one, when R.E.M. appeared on Sesame Street in 1999, they were one of the biggest bands in the world and had enjoyed an incredibly fruitful decade that had seen them go from indie darlings to word famous stadium fillers, off the back of cuts such as ‘Everybody Hurts’ and ‘Losing My Religion’.

One of their biggest hits had been 1991’s ‘Shiny Happy People’, which featured Kate Pierson of The B-52s. Fittingly, when the three band members, Michael Stipe, Mike Mills and Peter Buck, featured on the show, it was a match made in heaven, as they performed a rendition of the track ‘Furry Happy Monsters’.