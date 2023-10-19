Five isolated vocal tracks to prove Amy Winehouse was a legendary singer









One of the finest singers of her generation, Amy Winehouse‘s contribution to music is wildly undervalued. While her reign as the best jazz singer in the world was short-lived, her impact as one of the true greats of the 21st century cannot be denied. In the five isolated vocals below, we can taste the power and style she brought to every performance.

Winehouse’s musical journey began at a young age when she attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School and the BRIT School, both renowned institutions for nurturing young artists. Her early influences included jazz and soul legends like Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughan, and Dinah Washington, which significantly shaped her unique vocal style.

The 2006 album Back to Black catapulted Winehouse to international stardom. The album, with its raw and brutally honest lyrics, combined with Winehouse’s powerful, smoky voice, resonated with audiences around the world. The album earned her five Grammy Awards, making her one of the most celebrated artists in recent memory.

Despite her musical success, the adored singer’s personal demons plagued her life. Her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction were highly publicised, and her erratic behaviour often overshadowed her artistic achievements as the paparazzi preyed on her downfall. It was clear that fame took a toll on her mental and emotional well-being, leading to a heartbreaking and inescapable spiral.

It was in the booth and on the stage that Winehouse felt most at home, and below, within the isolated vocal tracks of her most treasured songs, we can hear the pain, joy, and unbridled emotion that made Amy Winehouse a true great.

Five isolated vocals to prove Amy Winehouse’s greatness:

‘Only’

Only’ is a soulful and emotionally charged track from her critically acclaimed album Back to Black. Released in 2006, this song showcases Winehouse’s unique vocal prowess and her ability to convey intense emotions.

‘Only’ expertly details themes of longing and vulnerability, with Winehouse’s signature smoky voice infusing every veracious lyric with a sense of melancholy and desire. The song’s lush instrumentation, including a prominent horn section, adds depth to the emotional resonance of the track.

‘Rehab’

‘Rehab’ was Winehouse’s signature track and became an internationally adored anthem that epitomised her greatness. It went on to win three Grammy Awards at the 50th ceremony, including ‘Record of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ and ‘Best Female Pop Vocal Performance’. On top of that, the track then led Winehouse to win an Ivor Novello Award for ‘Best Contemporary Song.’

It has become a tragic part of Winehouse’s legacy, yet the song still shines as a near-perfect example of the light and joyful vigour the singer could bring to proceedings.

‘You Know I’m No Good’

‘You Know I’m No Good’ is another iconic track from her album Back to Black, released in 2006. The song’s jazzy, retro sound, coupled with Winehouse’s distinctive smoky vocals, create a compelling narrative of infidelity and remorse.

With brutally honest lyrics, Winehouse admits her wrongdoings and the complexities of a troubled relationship. The catchy chorus and the juxtaposition of her confession against the upbeat melody make this song a powerful and memorable addition to her repertoire. However, it is the emotional weight of her vocal performance that pushes the song from good to era-defining.

‘Back to Black’

Across all the tracks, from her blockbuster hit ‘Rehab’ to neu-noir dream ‘You Know I’m No Good’ Winehouse’s sophomore record is chock full of beautiful songs filled with the depth of the singer’s pain and the peaks of her love. It’s a brilliantly honest record that is given yet another dose of heart-on-your-sleeve romantics when you isolate the singer’s quite unique vocal performance.

‘Back To Black’ aches like no other when the sullen instrumentation is removed. The isolation of her vocals allows the emotion in every note to shine brighter, offering an almost celestial crown to the heartbreak on offer.

‘Stronger Than Me’

‘Stronger Than Me’ is the stand-out track from that effort, and the song sees her kick out at her then-boyfriend, who was considerably older than her. Despite the age difference, Winehouse found herself being the boss in the relationship. Winehouse always had this grit to her personality that was beyond her years. She expressed it eloquently on this number, where she shared her frustrations at her partner not having the same headstrong mindset.

“I was just writing songs from my heart like I always have and always will,” she reflected on Frank to Hot Press in 2004. “I didn’t think about people hearing them, I just wrote what I would like to hear a girl singer sing. I’m a real girly girl, but when it comes to music I’m a real serious person, it’s the most important thing in my life. I’m proud and strong-willed. There is no point in compromising yourself.” There’s little compromise in this number.