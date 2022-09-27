Five current artists inspired by Avril Lavigne:









The current penchant for all things Y2K has seen a resurgence in interest for one of the noughties’ most prominent musicians, Avril Lavigne. Through acts ranging from Pale Waves to Olivia Rodrigo, we hear the nostalgic sounds of tracks like ‘Sk8er Boi’ and ‘Complicated’ permeating the airwaves daily as people look back to what is perceived as the halcyon days of our lives.

The definitive pop-punk heroine, there’s no surprise that Lavigne’s stock has risen so exponentially as of late, as we are blessed with many captivating female artists who were young when Lavigne first broke through, with our collective predilection for the ’20-year rule’ continuing to affirm its permanence.

With Lavigne’s music being emboldened by earworms and having emotional moments that are enough to bring even the most unwavering of sceptics to their knees, the star has retained a large fanbase for the 20 years since the release of her debut album Let Go in 2002, and continue to attract new ones to it.

Notably, Lavigne broke through when just a teen, which positions her as a millennial forebear to Billie Eilish, completing a lineage of iconic female musicians who have grappled with the male-dominated music industry and stuck an unyielding middle finger up to established social mores. Lavigne took the baton from the likes of Courtney Love and Gwen Stefani before her and passed it on to the next generation, setting the scene for the likes of Billie Eilish and Olvia Rodrigo to set the world on fire lately.

Added to the nostalgic brilliance of her music is that there is an authenticity coursing through her most treasured cuts. Although her work is ostensibly pop-punk, it has acted as a gateway for many to find their way into other relative genres of music like punk and emo, as well as more further removed, contemporary forms such as hyperpop. Ultimately, there’s something for everyone in her music, a rarity for someone of her stature.

Duly, a wide range of current artists from the mainstream to the niche have cited Avril Lavigne’s influence, including the likes of Princess Nokia, Olvia Rodrigo and Willow. As well as drawing on her sound, they’ve taken inspiration from her aesthetic and attitude, helping to spread her gospel to new ears and continue to pull culture along.

Join us then, as we list five current artists inspired by Avril Lavigne.

Pale Waves

With the recent release of their third album Unwanted, Dirty Hit stars Pale Waves crystallised how indebted they are to Avril Lavigne, with cuts such as ‘Without You’ and ‘Reasons to Live’ reflecting this. Whilst it has become readily apparent as of late, it was around the release of their second album, 2021’s Who Am I? that the band and frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie started to make their love for Avril Lavigne known.

“I know there are a lot of my fans that love Avril so I know they’re gonna dissect my album and know what I’ve pulled from Avril,” Baron-Gracie said to the NME in November 2020.

Elsewhere, when speaking to Alternative Press that same month, Gracie praised the ‘Sk8er Boi’ vocalist: “Avril is a massive inspiration. There’s no denying that she was my childhood hero.”

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is the current queen of pop-punk, despite what her detractors might say when questioning her authenticity. Heavily drawing on a wide range of Y2K staples from the classic film Clueless to grungers Hole, her debut album, 2021’s Sour, is a treasure trove of references to the era. Rodrigo takes a lot from Lavigne, and the former Disney star has been quick to shower praise on the Canadian singer.

The two have met in the eyes of the media a handful of times, and when accepting her award from Lavigne at Variety‘s Hitmakers Brunch, Rodrigo said in no uncertain terms: “I am such a massive fan of you I look up to you so much.”

Billie Eilish

There’s no surprise that Billie Eilish made it onto this list, as like Olivia Rodrigo, she is at the vanguard of this new wave of artists who are indebted to Avril Lavigne. The similarities between the career trajectories are stark, although Eilish has continued to hit heights that Lavigne did not at her age. For instance, at only 20, she already has a James Bond theme to her name.

Despite Billie Eilish being arguably the biggest pop star on the planet, she’s never been afraid to discuss how Lavigne inspired her. Famously, in 2019, Eilish posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, writing: “THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME WHAT I AM.”

Ashnikko

American artist Ashnikko is one of this generation’s greatest boundary pushers. Since they came to prominence in 2019 with the single ‘Stupid’ they’ve continued to hit new heights as an artist working with the likes of Princess Nokia and Grimes and creating a blend of hip-hop, pop and rock.

Notably, the Greensboro native sampled the iconic Lavigne track’ Sk8er Boi’ on her debut mixtape Demidevil on ‘L8r Boi’. When speaking to Apple Music, they said: “When I was younger, I thought Avril Lavigne was a bad bitch”.

Rina Sawayama

Another Dirty Hit signee, Rina Sawayama, is one of the most exciting artists out there, making edgy electropop that appeals to the masses and hipsters alike. A lifelong fan of Avril Lavinge, as reflected by her impromptu cover of ‘I’m With You’ in 2021, Sawayama has also discussed Avril Lavigne’s inspiration on her and once revealed that the roots of her musical career can be traced back to the time she first heard her.

She said: “It actually all started with Avril Lavigne. I was 12 when I saw her on TV and begged my dad for a guitar. He caved, and I taught myself chords and began writing that way. It was then that I actually started looking for music myself, and all my pocket money went into buying CDs.”

