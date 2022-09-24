







British actor Christian Bale is recognised as one of the most impressive and daring performers of modern cinema. Working with some of the most established filmmakers of the contemporary craft, including Christopher Nolan, David O.Russell, Adam McKay, Steven Spielberg, Kenneth Branagh, Terrence Malick and Ridley Scott, Bale is known for his remarkable dedication to each and every role he takes, often transforming his body in radical ways.

Entering the industry as a youngster in the late 1980s, Bale has grown into a key figure in modern cinema, setting himself apart from modern actors with his unrivalled physical dedication. Morphing his body to embody any given character perfectly, the actor has been known to lose drastic amounts of weight, gain staggering body mass and even take to modify features of his face in his pursuit of cinematic perfection.

His latest role is no different, losing a significant amount of weight for his collaboration with the likes of Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Chris Rock and filmmaker David O.Russell. The movie, Amsterdam, is merely the latest in a long line of dedicated movie roles. Looking back at the past couple of decades of cinema, let’s break down his craziest transformations.

The five craziest Christian Bale transformations:

American Hustle (David O.Russell, 2014)

A frequent collaborator of Christian Bale’s, filmmaker David O.Russell received many plaudits in 2014 for his ten-time Oscar-nominated film American Hustle. One of these many nominations went to Bale for his performance as Irving Rosenfeld, a large businessman who reflected the greed and ruthlessness of 1970s America.

Bale told one interviewer about the weight-gaining transformation, “I ate lots of doughnuts, a whole lot of cheeseburgers and whatever I could get my hands on. I literally ate anything that came my way”.

American Psycho (Mary Harron, 2000)

Clearly a lover of films that reflect something innate within the American psyche, another one of Bale’s transformations came in the cult-favourite thriller American Psycho by Mary Harron. Playing a ruthless capitalist businessman who buys into all the frills of commercial society, Bale’s Patrick Bateman is a finely tuned human being, showing off glittering skin and a perfect six pack.

Already quite slim when he took on the role, Bale’s approach to the film was incredibly strict, eating only lean protein whilst cutting out sugar and a large number of carbs. The result is undeniably remarkable, well reflecting the character’s narcissistic superficiality.

Batman Begins (Christopher Nolan, 2005)

Bale’s most commercially successful role came in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, which kicked off in 2005 with Batman Begins. Coming off The Machinist, which required remarkable weight loss, Bale was required to significantly bulk up before shooting began, gaining weight with pizza and ice cream.

Speaking to The Huffington Post at the time, the actor stated, “I overdid it because I was enjoying gorging. I was ignoring advice about taking it slowly because my stomach had shrunk, and I should just go with soups…I was straight into pizza and ice cream and eating five meals in a sitting”. This, along with a strict gym regime, got him to the weight needed to play Bruce Wayne (aka Batman).

The Fighter (David O.Russell, 2010)

Another one of Bale’s remarkable transformations came in David O.Russell’s Oscar-winner The Fighter, where the actor played the real-life boxer Dicky Eklund, who struggled with drug addiction after his sporting career. Rightfully winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, Bale lost 30 pounds and looked unrecognisable in the film, where he stars alongside Mark Wahlberg, Amy Adams and Melissa Leo.

In conversation with Collider, the actor stated, “I was just running like crazy. I could just run for hours on end and I felt really healthy…one really good thing is to have this particular water, Aqua Hydrate”.

The Machinist (Brad Anderson, 2004)

Christian Bale’s most insane physical transformation came in Brad Anderson’s 2004 drama The Machinist, in which the actor plays an insomniac named Trevor Reznik. Losing approximately 60 pounds in just four months, eating and drinking just water, an apple and one cup of coffee per day, reports from the set said that Bale actually wanted to go further and lose a total of 100 pounds, but the production team wouldn’t allow it.

Whilst his transformation for the film is staggering, what might be more extraordinary is the actor’s ability to morph body shape as and when he pleases, gaining a significant amount of weight for Batman Begins shortly after The Machinist.