First trailer unveiled for 'Transformers: Rise of The Beasts'









We’ve been treated to the first trailer for the forthcoming Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Slated for July 2023, this seventh instalment of the live-action Transformers series follows on from 2018’s Bumblebee.

Rise of The Beasts, as the name suggests, is set to introduce the Beast Wars’ Maximal faction, which will join established enemies, the Predacons and the Terrorcons. The trailer is soundtracked by Notorious B.I.G’s 1994 debut single ‘Juicy’ and opens with a title card reading: “For millions of years, our world has transformed. But something else has awakened.”

Elsewhere, we are shown classic Transformers characters like Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, not to mention the leader of the Maximals, Optimus Primal. The trailer also introduces new protagonists Noah – played by Anthony Ramos – and Elena, played by Dominique Fishback.

This latest instalment of the Transformers franchise is directed by Steven Caple Jr., who also worked on the Transformers TV series Earthspark. The film was first announced in 2021 and was originally set for release in 2022. It was later pushed back for reasons which remain undisclosed.

Rise of The Beasts’ voice cast features Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Pete Davidson as Mirage and Peter Dinklage as Terrorcons leader Scourge. Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, Michelle Yeoh, John DiMaggio, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and David Sobolov have also joined the cast.