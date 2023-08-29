First trailer released for The Birthday Party documentary ‘Mutiny in Heaven’









The first trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary on the Australian post-punk icons The Birthday Party titled Mutiny In Heaven.

While originally called The Boys Next Door, the band made their way through the ’80s with three albums before disbanding. After their dissolution, frontman Nick Cave would become one of the most pivotal musical voices of his generation thanks to his work with The Bad Seeds.

In the trailer, when talking about playing live, The Birthday Party look back on how chaotic their shows could be, recalling, “We had become a monstrous beast live, and the shows were becoming very violent and dangerous between the band and the audience”.

Filmed by Ian White, the documentary promises new interviews and unreleased footage of the band playing live. Featuring various animation styles, the former members also provide voiceover interviews to tell the story of their rise in the underground scene.

As is said in the new clip, The Birthday Party were teetering on the edge of control: “Before we played shows, the build-up to them was very intense. You really didn’t know what was going to happen. Once The Birthday Party got going, and we were doing what we were doing, we weren’t really in control of it.”

In addition to working with his former bandmates, Cave is also promoting his book Faith Hope and Carnage on tour. He has also hinted that he has finished work on a new album with The Bad Seeds.

The release of the film is set for September 1st and will be shown in 55 select cinemas across the United Stares. The documentary will also be available to access via video-on-demand.

Watch the trailer below.