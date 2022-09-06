First trailer for Netflix epic ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ has been released









Netflix will soon release one of its best new films of the year to the screens of its audience on 28th October 2022, with All Quiet on the Western Front tipped to be a great success for the streaming platform. The feature film is one of the year’s standout releases. Now, we have a brand new trailer to sink our teeth into.

All Quiet on the Western Front, the significant 1929 war novel by Erich Maria Remarque, is the focus of the new adaptation from Netflix. Famously, the book was highly controversial at the time of release due to being stringently anti-war, which resulted in a ban in some European countries.

The harrowing tale of the First World War has been adapted into film on numerous occasions, with Lewis Milestone’s 1930 version, which starred Louis Wolheim and Lew Ayres, one of the all-time classics and an early Acadamy Award winner. Now, celebrated German director Edward Berger, the mind behind titles such as Deutschland 83, Patrick Melrose, and Your Honor, is reviving Remarque’s work for Netflix, based on a script he co-wrote with Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell.

The new trailer looks as though the film is set to deliver on the promises made by the group as they attempt to bring this potent story from the past into the present. With bloodshed and war still a part of all our lives, it feels more pertinent than ever that this story is retold.

The film is to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before it arrives in German theatres on September 29th. Following its release in Germany, it will make its way into theatres in selected countries before reaching Netflix on October 28th.

Netflix’s synopsis reads: “All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world-renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.”

Watch the first trailer for All Quiet on the Western Front below.

🎥 Full trailer for @netflix ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ has just dropped pic.twitter.com/8LuKDzhuk1 — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) September 6, 2022