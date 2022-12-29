Disney + release first trailer for 2023 Stan Lee documentary









Marking what would have been the 100th birthday of Stan Lee, Disney + and Marvel Studios have shared a teaser trailer for a new documentary focusing on the life of the revered comic book creator.

Titled Stan Lee, the new doc is set for release sometime in 2023 on Disney +. In a social media announcement, the streaming service wrote: “100 years of dreaming, 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.”

When Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 back in 2018, the comic book industry world lost perhaps its greatest proprietor. Responsible for superheroes like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange and the X-Men, Lee was instrumental in the curation of the Marvel Comic Universe. He also made countless cameo appearances in Marvel movies throughout his career. This new teaser trailer features some of his best.

Born in New York City in 1922, Stan Lee, the son of Romanian immigrants Celia and Jack Lieber, was a child during the Great Depression. In 1939, having shortened his surname to “Lee”, he was hired as an office assistant at Timely Comics. By the early 1940s, he was an interim editor for the company.

After serving domestically in the Army during the Second World War, working as a writer and illustrator, he landed a job at the company that would become Marvel Comics. With the help of illustrator Jack Kirby, he introduced the world to The Fantastic Four in 1961. In the 1970s, he relocated to the West Coast to help transform Marvel into the filmic behemoth it is today.