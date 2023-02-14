What was the first-ever song to be played on BBC Radio 1?









The BBC was founded just over 100 years ago, making it the world’s oldest and longest-standing national broadcaster. Known affectionately as the Beeb, Britain has developed a familial relationship with the corporation in a similar way some subserve the Royal Family, which is fitting, given that the corporation was established under a royal charter.

During World War II, the BBC was responsible for keeping the British population united, famously delivering Winston Churchill’s inspirational speeches over the radio waves. Following the global conflict, television became the primary focus for funding and development. The BBC dominated televisual broadcasting for decades until the increased introduction of rival broadcasters, beginning with ITV in the 1950s and Channel 4 in the ’80s.

Throughout the BBC’s infancy, broadcasting and recording technology revolutionised media consumption and fuelled the music industry on a global scale. As the ’60s dawned, a cultural and creative revolution coincided with these advancements allowing rock music to bloom in the country as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones spearheaded the British invasion of the American charts.

To this day, the BBC remains a central cog of British culture with its host of groundbreaking dramas available on iPlayer and music lovers slathering over Radio 6. Over the past century, the corporation has brought us a host of new music as artists continue a sonic drive of innovation. Since 1967, Radio 1 has taken the pivotal role of bringing the latest popular music to our ears.

In the midst of hippie enlightenment, 1967 marked a prominent year for British music. We were utterly spoiled with a host of innovative albums, including The Beatles’ psychedelic masterpiece Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Rolling Stones’ Between the Buttons and The Who’s third album, The Who Sell Out.

One might assume the BBC would have saved the first-ever slot on Radio 1 for a track by The Beatles or The Stones, the two most prominent bands of the time. However, the lesser-known Birmingham-based band, The Move, were immortalised in the history books with their song ‘Flowers in the Rain’ kicking off the station’s first-ever programme on September 30th, 1967.

With the buoying benefit of BBC airplay, ‘Flowers in the Rain’ reached number two on the UK Singles Chart and became a one-hit-wonder for the band. Listen to The Move’s psychedelic classic below.