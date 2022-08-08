The first record Peter Gabriel ever bought









Peter Gabriel has had one of the most envious careers in the music industry. Not only did he front the prog-rock pioneers from 1967 until 1975, he later went on to have an excellent career as a solo musician, particularly exemplified with the hit single, ‘Solsbury Hill’.

Genesis were first formed by five pupils of the illustrious Charterhouse School in Godalming, Surrey. They became known for their extravagant and theatrical live performances that helped to shape the future of progressive rock. However, Gabriel’s theatrics were often the focus of the musical press rather than the music itself. The rest of the band found this irritating, which resulted in band tensions and ultimately saw the departure of Gabriel. Drummer, Phil Collins, would soon take on vocal duties in 1975.

That Gabriel became such a talent in the industry was no surprise, given the fact that his mother came from a class musical family. Gabriel’s teachers at school took an ear to his excellent talents for singing, although he chose to take up the piano before turning his attention to drumming.

Gabriel once said of his youthful influences, “Hymns played quite a large part. They were the closest I came to soul music before I discovered soul music. There are certain hymns that you can scream your lungs out on, and I used to love that. It was great when you used to get the old shivers down the back.”

Gabriel also once revealed that his auntie once gave him the money to take professional singing lessons to fulfil his desire to become a musician. However, he decided to spend the money on a record instead.

“The first record I bought when I saved up my pocket money was With The Beatles,” Gabriel said. “‘Please, Please Me’ was coming over the radio. I would sit in the back of my parents’ car when we were on these long drives down to the coast. And what people forget, I think, is that at the time, it was really rebellious, rough, mischievous and full of life, and irresistible to any young person. The Beatles were a huge influence as I was growing up, and continued to be as there was all that revolution around their success.”

With The Beatles is the Fab Four’s second studio album. It was released in November 1963, just eight months after their debut, Please Please Me, and featured seven Lennon-McCartney tracks, as well as George Harrison‘s first ever recorded composition.